Karr wins heavyweight battle over Curtis, 36-33

Karr wins heavyweight battle over Curtis, 36-33
Karr wins over Curtis, 36-33. (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen | October 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 1:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Division I power, John Curtis, and Class 4A champion, Karr, lit up the scoreboard in a heavyweight fight at Joe Yenni Stadium Saturday night. The Cougars (3-0) left the ring victorious in this big-time matchup, 36-33.

Karr beats Curtis in a heavyweight battle, 36-33

Karr quarterback AJ Samuel accounted for five touchdowns in the contest. The sophomore threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two scores.

Destyn Hill hauled in two touchdown passes, and Aaron Anderson nabbed the other one.

For John Curtis (1-2), quarterback Buddy Taylor did some damage on the night. Taylor rushed for three touchdowns against the Cougars.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.