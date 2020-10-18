Karr wins heavyweight battle over Curtis, 36-33

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Division I power, John Curtis, and Class 4A champion, Karr, lit up the scoreboard in a heavyweight fight at Joe Yenni Stadium Saturday night. The Cougars (3-0) left the ring victorious in this big-time matchup, 36-33.
Karr quarterback AJ Samuel accounted for five touchdowns in the contest. The sophomore threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two scores.
Destyn Hill hauled in two touchdown passes, and Aaron Anderson nabbed the other one.
For John Curtis (1-2), quarterback Buddy Taylor did some damage on the night. Taylor rushed for three touchdowns against the Cougars.
