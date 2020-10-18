Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop

(KSLA) — A Louisiana man is accused of robbing a pharmacy, stealing a vehicle then shooting a police officer who stopped him as he fled.
Hermandus Dashanski Semien, 27, of Ville Platte, is being held in the Richland Parish jail, where he was booked at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on one count each of attempted first-degree murder of police officer, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, booking records show.
Semien is suspected of robbing a pharmacy in the Richland Parish town of Rayville on Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
About 1 p.m., Mangham police Officer Marshall Waters stopped a vehicle headed south on Louisiana Highway 425 near the Franklin-Richland parish line, Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming said.
Waters was shot during that traffic stop, authorities say. He was taken to Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro then later flown by helicopter to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Waters has since successfully undergone emergency surgery but remains in extremely critical but stable condition, KSLA’s sister Gray TV station KNOE reports.
About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that had crashed in a ditch alongside Louisiana Highway 562 near Fort Necessity. That vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the traffic stop, authorities report.
Louisiana State Police says the driver of the crashed vehicle ran into a wooded area.
Franklin Parish authorities report that a perimeter was set up then Semien, who was armed, was apprehended about 3 p.m. Saturday.
Involved in the investigation are Louisiana State Police detectives, Mangham and Rayville police officers, Franklin and Richland sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries agents.
