LSP: Pedestrian killed in St. Bernard Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in St. Bernard Parish Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on LA 46 near Meraux Lane.
46-year-old Byron Bienemy, of Violet, La., died as a result of his injuries.
Louisiana State Police troopers say Bienemy was walking in the eastbound lane on LA 46 when a 2015 Nissan Rogue was also driving eastbound. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan Rogue struck Bienemy and caused severe injuries. Bienemy was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was uninjured and properly restrained. Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash on Bienemy’s part and toxicology results are pending, according to police.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. There is no further information immediately available.
