Orleans Clerk of Court says early voters made history

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early voting ramps up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning at five New Orleans locations. The Orleans clerk of court says the first two days were record-breaking.
Longtime Orleans Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell says he’s never seen anything like it.
“It all indicates that for these two candidates. We have more people voting early and absentee than ever before in the history of New Orleans,” Morrell said.
Voters lined up at five Orleans locations over the weekend intent on making their voices heard.
“People have died to give me this right so I’m going to use it,” said voter Kathleen Lucien.
The clerk of court’s office says the numbers are staggering: 23,552 people voted early since Friday, 17,070 voted in person and 6,482 by mail.
Over 15,000 people have requested mail-in ballots and Morrell urges everyone to make sure they are signed and witnessed.
Morrell says if you have any questions as to whether or not your mail-in ballot was received, you can call his office at 658-9183.
