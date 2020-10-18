Veterans start pop up bakery in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Amidst the financial and economic hardships brought on by COVID-19, a pair of veterans decided to roll up their sleeves and whip out their aprons.
“I couldn’t find a good job due to the coronavirus, so we went into business ourselves,” said Alicia Hill.
Both Hill and Kesha Dawson own Treats from Heaven. The New Orleans natives opened the bakery after they saw a need for signature homemade baked goods in South Mississippi.
“I missed that home taste feel and you didn’t really find that around here," said Hill. "So I said I’ll bring it to the world then.”
They bake their goods at home, and then travel to store fronts and shopping centers, alerting their customers on social media where they’re going next.
It’s something that Hall, also known as ‘cake lady’ found a passion for after her two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Navy. She also said the military experience sparked the team’s work ethic.
“It definitely taught me to get up at the crack of dawn and get it going," Hill said. "And staying dedicated and being consistent in my work.”
While the bakery continues to serve the public through pop up stands, the owners hope for bigger plans in the future.
“We’re on our way to getting a food truck," Hill said. "So, we wanna have a lot more bake sales so we can have a food truck.”
In the mean time, the company will continue to sell their signature banana pudding cakes, cinnamon cereal cake and other baked goods to customers at store fronts and farmers markets.
