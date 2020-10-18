Zack: Fall air set to leave as a warming trend begins

This week will be characterized by warmth, humidity and a daily chance for a shower or two. Rain coverage this week doesn’t look all that great as the weather systems will avoid us to the north. It’s one of those patterns that we will have just enough moisture and afternoon heating to pop a shower or two. If I had to pinpoint a day that could see the highest rain coverage, it would be Thursday. For those wondering, no sign of that next fall front anytime soon.