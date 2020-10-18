Zack: Fall air set to leave as a warming trend begins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy that cool, crisp fall air that we had for about a 48-hour period because warmer, more humid changes are on the way over the coming days.
For your Sunday I do believe we squeeze out one more nice day although it will be a bit warmer. Highs today get back to the lower 80s but the humidity should remain down just enough to make for an overall nice day. It’s not until later tonight that the true humidity surge moves in which could lead to some patchy fog come first thing Monday morning.
This week will be characterized by warmth, humidity and a daily chance for a shower or two. Rain coverage this week doesn’t look all that great as the weather systems will avoid us to the north. It’s one of those patterns that we will have just enough moisture and afternoon heating to pop a shower or two. If I had to pinpoint a day that could see the highest rain coverage, it would be Thursday. For those wondering, no sign of that next fall front anytime soon.
In the tropics two areas continue to be monitored for tropical development over the next five days. Chances are high we get Epsilon and Zeta from these two areas but as of now, they will remain out of the Gulf.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.