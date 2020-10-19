Bruce: Fall Feel Is Gone And Won’t Return Through Early Next Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a brief and nice fall feel, the temps will be on the rise as no fronts are in sight through early next week. Patchy fog was reported this morning and more will be on the way into mid-week. A warmer week is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Our normal high for the date is 70. With easterly winds and a bit more moisture,more fog is possible again in the mornings and a few showers are possible each afternoon.