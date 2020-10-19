Bruce: Fall Feel Is Gone And Won’t Return Through Early Next Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a brief and nice fall feel, the temps will be on the rise as no fronts are in sight through early next week. Patchy fog was reported this morning and more will be on the way into mid-week. A warmer week is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Our normal high for the date is 70. With easterly winds and a bit more moisture,more fog is possible again in the mornings and a few showers are possible each afternoon.
A wave of moisture on Thursday will spark up more rain across the area. Friday, rain chances begin to drop and then a weak front looks to move through by Saturday.
That means a nice weekend is on tap, although we’ll still likely see high temperatures reaching the low 80s during the afternoon.
