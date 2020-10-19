Decision on who’s starting at QB this week should come on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU sat at home this past weekend with an unplanned bye after their game with Florida was postponed. If the Tigers would’ve played that contest, Myles Brennan was a no-go.
“Yeah, he was not going to play last week. We expected him back early during the week. I just talked to Jack. He’s questionable. Taking a little bit more time for him to heal. He’s going to be questionable for the game,” said Ed Orgeron.
So now it’s next man up. True freshman T.J. Finley and Max Johnson are splitting reps in practice
“To be honest, they both had fantastic weeks. Both of them are very impressive. I believe both of those guys have NFL talent at quarterback. Now they haven’t been in a live action, they’re both freshmen. We’re going to practice both of those quarterbacks this week. We’re going to tell them whoever has the best week is going to start. I plan on giving them both a chance during the game, either one starts, I want to see what they can do. The only way to do it is in live action,” said Orgeron.
One thing we will be assured of, a QB decision before Saturday’s game.
“Yeah, I think to be fair to them, after Thursday’s practice we should tell them. Friday morning, I’ll sit down and talk to them, tell them I believe in them, tell them they’ll be fine, just do the things they can do. That’s why they were recruited here, why they came here,” said Orgeron.
Even with uncertainty at the quarterback position, LSU is still a 7-point favorite over South Carolina.
