Drone footage of downtown Lake Charles from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta ravaged Southwest Louisiana and downtown Lake Charles was no exception.
The rooftop of Muller’s Lofts was damaged in Hurricane Delta. Crews are working to securing it. In 1910 Muller’s opened as Muller’s Department Store. Upon construction, it was the largest business building in Lake Charles and contained the first commercial elevator in the city.
Walking down Ryan Street you’ll see the heartbreaking damage to Gigi’s Fitness from Hurricane Laura. From the front of the building, you can see the collapsed roof through the glass. But from the side, you can see the collapsed roof that also damaged the painted wall in front of their parking lot.
Here you can see the most recent shot of the damage KPLC sustained during Hurricane Laura when our tower fell across our building. The makeshift roof that can be seen in the video was secured over the studio before Hurricane Delta.
Crews are also working to repair damage from both storms at the apartments at the corner of Mills and Ryan St.
