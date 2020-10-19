Early voters turn out in force for heated election

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Early voting picked up Monday morning across the nation and with record breaking numbers in Louisiana.
Over 258,000 people have already cast their votes for the 2020 election in two days.
Numbers indicate 8% of registered voters in the state have already cast their ballots for the fiery election.
In Jefferson Parish, nearly 17,000 people voted over the first two days, with almost twice as many Democrats voting as Republicans.
Across the entire state, about 60% of the votes have come from people voting in person and 40% absentee.
Voters have also had to maintain social distancing and wear masks when they show up to the polls, with other safety measures in place.
People who have seen the long lines on television turned out early to avoid the wait, but the crowds remain thick.
On the first day of early voting Friday, more people showed up to cast their ballots on day one than any election before, and Louisiana has already reached half of the number of early votes that were cast in the 2016 election.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.