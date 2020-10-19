Former St John Parish Judge Sentenced on Indecent Behavior Charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Attorneys for a fallen St John Parish judge say pretrial publicity hurt his presumption of innocence. Former Judge Jeff Perilloux was sentenced to 14 years in jail for inappropriate sexual behavior with his daughters' friends.
Wearing shackles and a prison jumpsuit and sandals, Jeff Perilloux was escorted out the back door of the courthouse where he once served as judge after learning of his 14 year sentence, Fort inappropriately touching four of his daughters friends.
“This was a very long process but I think where we are right now is there is justice and we are happy with that,” said assistant attorney general Matt Derbes.
During a blistering sentencing speech lasting more than one hour, ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron told Perilloux he methodically groomed his daughters friends and took liberties, touching them on their breasts, slapping them on their rear ends and insisting on giving them full body massages while one time wearing his boxer shorts.
“These women were credible, they told the truth since day one that we couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Derbes.
Often times defendants might get a more lenient sentence if he expresses remorse for his crime and that’s something Perrilloux did not do.
“None, none whatsoever because he told us that he would rather spend the rest of his life in Angola and plead guilty then admit to something he didn’t do,” said Perilloux attorney Jim Williams.
Perrilloux’s attorneys blamed pretrial publicity for tainting the jury, laying Out a possible foundation for his appeal.
“There’s going to be an appeal and that will be part two of this case and he’s got the best appellate attorney in the state representing him now,” said Williams.
The 53-year-old Perrilloux has resigned his judge ship as law enforcement prepares to move him from the parish jail to state prison .The charges against Perrilloux involved lifelong friends of his daughters some as young as 14 years old. Four young women testified during Perrilloux’s week long trial last month.
