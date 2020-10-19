Four people injured in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting in the Ninth Ward.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 5:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and North Prieur Street. When they arrived at the scene they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
All four victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimstoppers at (504) 822-1111.
