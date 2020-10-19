Man dies following shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Little Woods that left one man dead Monday night.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Gannon Road and Tradewinds Court.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
