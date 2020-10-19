Mother of 4 killed in Kenner car crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Those who knew Charmaine Wallace best say her children were her everything.
“Spent time with them, enjoyed them more than anything in life,” said Wallace’s mother, Nadah Henry.
But, Wallace and her partner Joseph Lewis were killed Friday in a car crash on I-10 near the Loyola off ramp. They were on their way home after Lewis picked Wallace up from working an overnight shift. Kenner Police believe Lewis suffered a seizure and lost control of the car they were in. Wallace leaves behind four daughters.
Wallace’s grieving family is now caring for the four girls.
“You got to realize their mother was a working mother, she made sure her kids had everything, we’re trying to look at the long haul, the college, whatever counseling they made need, whatever state of mind they may fall into,” Henry said.
Wallace’s mother has set up a GoFundMe account for the children.
