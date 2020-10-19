202 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of Monday, Oct. 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 175,982 total cases - 202 new cases
- 5,566 total deaths - 16 new deaths
- 553 patients in hospitals - increase of 3 patients
- 64 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
- 161,792 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
