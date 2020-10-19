New Orleans East shooting leaves 1 injured after violent night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violence in New Orleans spilled into Monday morning after five people were shot in four separate shootings.
One person was shot at Morrison Rd. and Newcastle St. at 5:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 2400 blk. of General Ogden St. in Hollygrove. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.
After 11 p.m., two men were shot in the 5500 blk. of Crowder Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital by EMS, the other was taken by a private vehicle.
Just after 12:30 a.m. someone was shot in the 2200 blk. of North Derbigny St. That victim was also rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.
