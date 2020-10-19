Nicondra: Another named storm for 2020, but no big changes around here

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Epsilon formed in the central Atlantic today taking the total of named storms to just one shy of a tie with 2005 having the most named storms on record. It is expected to make some impact on Bermuda as a hurricane. Otherwise it shouldn’t have much effect on other landmasses at this time. We continue to monitor the northwest Caribbean for a low chance for development.
Locally our weather remains fairly pleasant if a bit hot. Our long term average is now down to 79 for a high, but we can expect highs for the next several days in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows remain mild in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. The moisture content stays high as well. Morning fog is possible again on Tuesday with better rain chances as we go through the week.
