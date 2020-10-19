Overtime Podcast #185 - Black & Gold Bye Week Check-In

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende evaluate what the Saints have done through 5 games, including the offensive’s occasional stagnation, defensive issues and answering viewer questions. Plus, examining the absence and eventual return of Michael Thomas.
Hagan on the absence of Michael Thomas:
“When you have a $20 million receiver, it’s because not only is he a great receiver, he’s an integral part of your offense. You’re paying him for how he fits within the offense, just like you’re paying Alvin Kamara for how he fits within the offense and what he brings.”
Fazende on the defensive secondary’s ongoing issues:
“That looked like a group that’s not confident, that secondary. That’s a group, pick one, no one’s having a good year right now. No one other than CJ Gardner Johnson against the run. No one is having a good year right now.”
