Report: Carolina Panthers have ‘unconfirmed’ positive test for COVID-19, shut down facility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Carolina Panthers are shutting down their facility after an “unconfirmed positive test” of COVID-19, according to ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.
The Panthers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday. The team announced Monday it would play in the Dome with limited fans because of the virus.
The Saints were in talks with LSU to play at Tiger Stadium to allow more fans.
It is unclear what impact the unconfirmed positive test will have on the game.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.