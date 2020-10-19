Shelby: Foggy Start, Warm Afternoon

A mild week is ahead with no strong cold fronts in sight. With easterly winds and a bit more moisture, fog is possible in the mornings and a few showers are possible each afternoon.
Highs will top out in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds each day.
A wave of moisture on Thursday will spark up more rain across the area. Friday, rain chances begin to drop and then a weak front looks to move through by Saturday.
That means a nice weekend is on tap, although we’ll still likely see high temperatures reaching the low 80s during the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.