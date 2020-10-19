Shelby: Foggy Start, Warm Afternoon

Monday Morning Forecast
By Shelby Latino | October 19, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 6:20 AM

A mild week is ahead with no strong cold fronts in sight. With easterly winds and a bit more moisture, fog is possible in the mornings and a few showers are possible each afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

A wave of moisture on Thursday will spark up more rain across the area. Friday, rain chances begin to drop and then a weak front looks to move through by Saturday.

That means a nice weekend is on tap, although we’ll still likely see high temperatures reaching the low 80s during the afternoon.

