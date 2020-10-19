Thibodaux man killed in head-on collision

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a Thibodaux man is dead after a head-on collision in St. Charles Parish early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3127 and Mary Plantation Road.
According to investigators, 40-year-old John Julien was traveling southbound on LA 3127 in his 2016 Dodge Ram when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2016 Freightliner Tractor Trailer head on.
Julien was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the Freightliner and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driving in the same lane as Julien’s vehicle and was struck by debris from the crash were treated for minor and moderate injuries.
It is not clear if impairment played a part in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
