U.S. Marshals and NOPD find missing child, mother still wanted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police need your help to find a mother they claim interfered with a child custody case.
Lisa Miles does not have custody of her 13-year-old son, but the pair disappeared Friday from Mandeville St.
Monday morning, police said the boy was found by the NOPD’s Child Abuse Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. His mother is still at large.
The boy is known to play drums in the French Quarter.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured woman should contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-5050.
