VIDEO: ‘Slim’ wanted for questioning in New Orleans East homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking to locate three suspects in the investigation of a homicide on June 13, 2020 in the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road, as well as a person of interest sought for questioning.
Video surveillance captured near the scene depicted three suspects fleeing.
Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have additionally identified Oliska McNeil (aka “Slim”, pictured, female, DOB: 01-25-1999) as a person of interest in this investigation. McNeil is not wanted on criminal charges. However, she is believed to have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and detectives wish to interview her.
Anyone with additional information on this incident, the depicted suspects or the identified person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
