Woman missing from Destrehan since Friday

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s office is looking for a woman who has been missing since Friday (Oct. 17).
Rebekah Anne Williams, 43, lives with her boyfriend at 3702 Tara Drive in Destrehan. She was last seen Friday morning. Later that day a note was found stating that she had left the residence and would be back soon.
On October 19, 2020, Rebekah’s parents tried to visit Rebekah but were unable to contact her by telephone or locate her. After visiting her residence, they became concerned for her safety.
Rebekah’s boyfriend informed detectives that Rebekah may be staying with a friend in the Ormond Area.
Williams is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue shirt and blue jeans. Rebekah is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs 135 lbs, with a thin build and light skin complexion.
Anyone with information about Rebekah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Jennifer James of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
