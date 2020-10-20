Bruce: No Fall Fronts For Several Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After patchy morning fog, skies are partly cloudy as temperatures will be above the average of 79°. High will top out into the middle 80s through the end of the week.
A wave of moisture moving in from the east will spark up more rain across the area Thursday and Friday.
A weak front will bring drier conditions for the weekend, although we’ll still likely see high temperatures reaching the low 80s during the afternoon. It looks like our next big cool down may come by next Tuesday into Wednesday.
