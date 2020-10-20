Fans, businesses, tourism leaders support plan for Saints fans in the dome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the Saints' first three 2020 home games, it’s meant playing in an empty dome. Now, the organization reached a compromise to bring fans back.
The Saints organization agreed to a phased-in approach to allow 3,000 fans in the dome for the Carolina Panthers game-- with the mayor’s blessing.
Businesses are already celebrating at the prospect of more fans.
“We definitely have missed them since they have not been here,” said Italian Pie manager, Angie Dean.
Dean says without the Saints and other events in the dome, it’s been too quiet for business.
“We are probably 75 percent down on them days, yes simply because of the Saints fans alone because we’re so close, everyone tailgates we don’t have a tailgate going on,” said Dean.
The announcement came while Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was in town to raise awareness about how the pandemic has affected thousands in the hospitality industry. He says bringing back thousands of Who Dats will help bring visitors back to the state.
“When people are watching the Saints game from around the country see those crazy Saints fans back in the stands they’re going to want to come back to Louisiana,” said Nungesser.
If health and safety guidelines continue trending in a good direction, the Saints could increase the number of fans inside the dome incrementally month after month.
But mayor Cantrell releasing a statement saying an outbreak would be reason to pause, saying she’s glad to be welcoming Saints fans back into the dome:
“I am allowing the Saints to move forward with this pilot exercise, allowing for limited seating in the Dome this Sunday, as part of a phased, incremental approach that is consistent with the City’s Phase 3 re-opening,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The way forward towards additional expansion depends on the current trends remaining stable. An outbreak or a sudden increase in community spread would be reason to pause. I am glad to begin welcoming Saints fans back into the Dome, and hopeful that we can continue on a deliberate, gradual path forward.”
And fans seem to support the decision all the way around.
“I think it’s positive news, I think we’re headed in the right direction and we have to get back to that at some point we have to really rebuild ourselves in our city so I think it’s good to see that start happening,” said Haley Pegg.
“The city’s on a great trend with Covid numbers right now, I like the numbers where they’re at and I really think that having some things back in the dome is going to be good, not too many, I like where we’re going,” said Joe Trytten.
The city says they will also increase enforcement of group and gathering sizes both in the CBD and the French Quarter on game days.
