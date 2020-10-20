Hospitality industry rallies to recover from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former hospitality and tourism workers will rally in hopes of saving their livelihoods. The group is urging Congress pass a stimulus bill by highlighting empty events.
Tuesday’s rally will feature unemployed workers from the two industries. Plus speakers from the Covington Three Rivers Art Festival organizers to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
The staged event is supposed to replicate an upscale outdoor party setting that would normally be filled with visitors but because of the pandemic it will be empty to attempt to show the current state of the industries.
This is part of an effort by Live Events Coalition which was created during the pandemic. The group calls for federal aid as health restrictions limit group gatherings preventing many from returning to work.
Nungesser said Louisiana’s seafood industry suffered tremendously with few restaurants purchasing products.
“You know, my greatest fear is when we do open the doors to the world again we don’t have all those tools in our toolbox, those great restaurants that people come here for, if they’re gone that’s something that we don’t have to promote our great state,” he said.
To highlight the event, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit in red.
