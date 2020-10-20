’IT’ HAPPENS: Pennywise the kitten rescued from storm drain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sounds coming from the storm drain were like something from a horror movie.
Well, not exactly. But there were some scary moments for a one month old kitten trapped in a storm drain.
“When we got a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain, we knew we had to act quickly. Our Humane Law & Rescue officer knew this was a job for a team, so they called our friends at the New Orleans Fire Department for help,” the Louisiana SPCA explained in an email sent out Tuesday.
The kitten had been trapped there, although its rescuers do not know how long or how the little guy got in there.
The SPCA turned to Facebook to help find a name for the stray, and in classic Halloween fashion, he was dubbed Pennywise.
How deliciously spooky. Stephen King’s iconic horror novel “It” featured a clown who was a monster found hiding in a storm drain named. The monster was called Pennywise. The book spawned several blockbuster movies and nightmares.
That sounds like a cat. (Editor’s note: I own a rescue cat that I love and he’s spoiled, but if you have a cat ... well, you know.)
The SPCA said because of gifts from generous supporters, they were able to provide much-needed medical care, food, and a warm bed for little Pennywise.
