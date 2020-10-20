La. Supreme Court overturns life sentence in 2017 Northshore murder case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has overturned the life sentence for a Northshore woman convicted of killing her friend’s fiancé in 2017.
Margaret Stockstill’s sentence was overturned Tuesday citing erroneous testimony by one of the witnesses during her trial.
On April 14, 2017 Stockstill shot and killed Cody Couch during an argument at the home she shared with his fiancée Kristin Copeland.
Stockstill’s lawyer, Buddy Spell, released statement saying,
“As Maggie’s trial lawyers, we are gratified by the dedicated work of the lawyers who brought the appeals and also brought the justices of the Supreme Court around to render this ruling. For us, the jury verdict was soul crushing. Today, we are joyful.”
Now that the life sentence has been overturned, Stockstill will be granted a new trial.
