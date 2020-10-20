New Orleans cautious, but considers reopening Superdome to more Saints fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans reiterated it is in talks with the Saints and health officials about how they can safely return fans to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
A decision could be announced in the next few days.
City spokesman Beau Tidwell said the administration is not comfortable going from no fans at all to 20,000 people in an indoor space inside the Superdome.
“Our intention at every stage and certainly going forward is that we have a phased, gradual reopening that’s in line with how we’ve handled reopening all in other sectors,” Tidwell said. “So, it’s not a special exception. It’s a phased and gradual, incremental return to fans in the seats.”
He said the mayor’s administration is in talks with health officials and the saints about a phased and gradual approach to returning fans to their seats for home games.
But it is still unclear at this time whether any fans will be allowed to attend Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints have also been in talks with LSU to play at Tiger Stadium, but logistics are a problem because of the home games LSU still has on the schedule.
