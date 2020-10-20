NOPD: Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Wilson Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
