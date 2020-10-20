Pro-life, pro-choice forces work to impact the outcome of Amendment 1 on the Nov. ballot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People on both sides of the abortion issue in Louisiana are working overtime because of a proposition on the November 3 ballot.
Signs are erected on properties that express the views of pro-life advocates and pro-choice forces on Constitutional Amendment 1.
People against abortion hope the measure passes and those who say the decision to have an abortion should be left up to women oppose it.
Alex Seghers is Education Director for Louisiana Right to Life.
“To Louisiana Right-to-Life, Amendment 1 means that it will affirm our pro-life ethics that in Louisiana we love babies and their mothers. This will protect pro-life laws now, and in the future when Roe versus Wade is overturned,” said Seghers.
Katrina Rogers is with the group, Louisiana for Personal Freedoms which opposes the proposed change to the state constitution.
“It’s problematic because people deserve bodily autonomy and we should trust that individuals are able to make the best decisions for themselves,” said Rogers.
With a U.S. Senate Committee expected to vote on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a Louisiana native, and devout Catholic, to the U.S. Supreme Court this week there has been ramped up speculation about what having Barrett on the high court could ultimately mean to the future of Roe versus Wade, the decision which legalized abortion in every state.
In Louisiana, the ballot language for Amendment 1′s ballot language asks, “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”
Seghers eagerly spoke about the proposed amendment to the state governing document.
“It’s one of the final pieces of the puzzle to make sure that we have an abortion-free future in Louisiana,” Seghers stated.
Rogers said if the measure is approved women needing safe abortions will feel the consequences.
“One of our biggest concerns is that we know abortion won’t end; that abortion was happening before Roe was decided but safe abortions will be extremely limited and people won’t have access; access is already limited in the state but even more people won’t have access,” said Rogers.
She said there are many reasons women choose to end pregnancies.
“And I believe that compassion is what we need right now in order to survive. Lots of people throughout the state and the country in the world are struggling because of the pandemic and even before that,” Rogers stated.
Seghers agrees many pregnant women need more resources.
“And while we love the child and we want to protect the child we know that the woman is just as human as the child as well, so [she] also needs to be loved and protected and so while we say that there should be no right to abortion we know that resources have to be built up to help these women who are in these crisis pregnancy situations,” said Seghers.
And while early voting is already underway in Louisiana both sides are still working to spread their message in hopes of getting the outcome they desire.
“We see a lot of hope out there. We are talking with a ton of people all over the state,” said Seghers.
“Yes, we’re running this campaign to win. We’ve talked to voters and they understand where we’re coming from,” said Rogers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.