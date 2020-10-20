Shelby: Patchy Fog, Then Sunshine

The FOX 8 viewing area is seeing another foggy start this morning. Patches of dense fog will reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less at times. Low clouds will give way to sunshine a couple of hours after sunrise, and sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day.
Highs will top out in the mid 80s. This pattern of morning fog then seasonably warm afternoons will continue through Thursday. A wave of moisture will spark up more rain across the area Thursday and Friday.
A weak front will bring drier conditions for the weekend, although we’ll still likely see high temperatures reaching the low 80s during the afternoon.
