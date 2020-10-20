20-year-old killed while allegedly attempting to rob group of people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed while allegedly attempting to rob a group of six people Monday night, police say.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 900 block of W. Mckinley Street.
Investigators believe Marcus Hayes, Jr., 20, was committing an armed robbery when one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes.
Police say Hayes died at the scene.
Two of the victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
