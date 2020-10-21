Bruce: No Fall Feel In Sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The second half of October is feeling more like late summer and less like fall with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s and overnight lows in the 70s. Moisture is high as well with dew points in the 70s as high pressure to the east allows for the general wind direction to pump in Gulf air.
A wave of tropical moisture promised to increase rain chances towards the end of the week, but it appears it may not make it far enough west to bring too much coverage. Rain chances will be a little higher, but it doesn’t appear we will see any big washout days. It even gets a bit drier over the weekend.
Epsilon continues to churn in the middle of Atlantic. It may brush Bermuda, but otherwise doesn’t look to affect land. There is an area to watch in the Caribbean with a low chance for development. It doesn’t appear that would affect the Gulf at this time.
