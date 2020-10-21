Houma man arrested for sex crimes involving multiple children in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - 61-year-old David Todd was arrested for sex crimes involving children in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish. Todd allegedly molesting four children in several incidents over a period of almost two decades, according to an announcement made by Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet on Wednesday.
Detectives in Terrebonne Parish were notified of the incident on Sept. 24 regarding the molestation of a relative under the age of 16. Through investigation, they later learned of multiple incidents involving another relative, who was under the age of 13.
They later gathered more information on another relative, according to the report.
He was later booked and arrested on Sept. 24 into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for felony molestation of a juvenile in Terrebonne Parish. He was also issued warrants for Lafourche Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
New warrants were obtained on Oct. 20 including two counts of aggravated incest, aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. The bail for all charges in both parishes amounted to $1.65 million.
“Compassion and investigative abilities were both required for these cases,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I am grateful for the hard work our detectives did, as well as the dedication of Sheriff Craig Webre’s detectives in Lafourche Parish. We are always stronger together.”
“Dealing with cases involving such heinous crimes can be a strain on all involved,” Sheriff Webre said. “With multiple incidents and victims over such a long period of time, it was great to have the assistance of Sheriff Soignet and his staff on this case. Now, as this moves through the justice system, we hope the families involved can at least begin the healing process.”
