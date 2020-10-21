‘I am broken to pieces’: Mother of 2-year-old killed in recent shooting speaks out about tragedy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tragic death of Azariah Christien Thomas, 2, has shaken the Baton Rouge community.
Thomas' mother, Lo’Quishia Thomas, is now speaking out just a few days after her young son was shot and killed on W. Upland Avenue. She says no one can understand what she’s going through right now after losing her only child and it’s just another example of why violence in the capital city has got to stop.
“I just would love for somebody to walk in my shoes and see how I feel. I wake up every day, angry, mad, confused, upset, every day, because I’m steady trying to figure out why,” said Thomas.
RELATED STORIES:
Thomas remembers that horrible night, when police say a man opened fire outside the window of her family’s home right as she was about to put Azariah to bed.
“And when I looked down, there was blood everywhere. When I say everywhere, everywhere. I had on the same uniform. To look down at my baby face and to see that he was dying, my world had ended right then and there,” said Thomas.
Now, she won’t be able to see little Azariah smile again, laugh again, or even dance with her again. A piece of her heart is missing.
“I am broken to pieces, I am shattered, I don’t even know how to pick myself up and put myself back together, because the person that my life revolved around, the smile that helped me push every day, is gone,” said Thomas.
And for the suspect to be someone Thomas considered an uncle, it makes the pain that much worse.
“For you to come here and just open fire like that, that shows me you’re a cruel human being, and you really didn’t care, because if it was me, I wouldn’t of did that to his child, but that goes to show you he don’t care, and he breaks my heart to know that he did that,” said Thomas.
Thomas believes the suspect, Kendrick Myles, should have never even been out of jail given his lengthy criminal record and authorities should’ve listened when family members pushed to get him off the streets.
“Every day I have to piece my life together without my son. I want him to piece his life back together in jail,” said Thomas.
She hopes by telling her story, people in our community can begin to understand the pain family members feel when losing a loved one.
“I just pray and hope that my son’s death can wake up a lot of people, my son’s death can change a lot of people’s minds and mindsets, my son’s death can teach people to put the guns down, stop all the violence,” said Thomas.
Thomas says she found out Azariah means “king” and “guardian angel;" a perfect example of what her baby is to her now.
“Azariah Christien Thomas was the reason I woke up every morning and went to work and made my day, so I could come home and see that beautiful smile on his face and to know that I’ve accomplished what I was supposed to accomplish, so he could live a better life, so he can have everything he wanted. Azariah Christien was the reason why I am the person I am today,” said Thomas.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Thomas Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Scenic Highway. A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A balloon release to remember Thomas is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Zion City Park.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.