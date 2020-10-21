Loyola students robbed at gunpoint near Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Loyola University students were victims of an armed robbery off campus near Audubon Park, Tulane University police said.
The students were near St. Charles Ave. when they were approached by two hooded gunmen.
The victims were two 19-year-old men and two 18-year-old women.
The students said they handed over their property and the gunmen ran towards Broadway St. when someone else approached the area.
Police said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The perpetrators are described as young, black males between 5′8″ and 5′10″ feet tall. One had a slim build, the other had a medium build.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.
