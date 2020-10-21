The 2020 New Orleans battle of drop-off ballots

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Secretary of State and the New Orleans City Council are in a legal fight over absentee drop-off locations.
The council alleges Kyle Ardoin is taking part in voter suppression by limiting the amount of drop-off locations.
The secretary of state says in fact it is easier to vote in Louisiana even amid a global pandemic.
City Hall is one of two places where voters can drop off their ballots, the other is the Algiers Courthouse.
The council voted unanimously to have its attorney file suit in civil court against the secretary of state over limitations on the number of drop-off locations for people in New Orleans who have absentee ballots.
They say Ardoin is forbidding the New Orleans registrar from having drop-off locations around the city that would be manned by registrar’s office personnel.
Wednesday morning, as people prepare for another day of early voting, some say they are missing work to ensure their vote is cast.
“It’s the right thing to do, you know. You’ve got to vote, you don’t have words,” voter Raymond Smith said. “I came Saturday but you know they had long lines so I decided to come today.”
Even as City Hall is strapped for money due to COVID’s impact on the economy, the council says the city attorney is also involved in the lawsuit.
