Ohio sheriff offers one-way ticket for celebrities who ‘would like to leave’ the US if President Trump is re-elected

Sheriff Richard Jones
By Chris Anderson | October 21, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An outspoken Ohio sheriff is responding to the election-time trend of celebrities threatening to move out of the country if the candidate of their political choosing is not elected.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he is willing to put funds toward a one-way ticket for any celebrity who claims that they would move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the President Trump-supporting sheriff said.

The president himself recently joked about leaving the country if Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wins the November election.

