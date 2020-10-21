Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Joe Trotta is a devout Catholic.
“I’m gay. God made me. I’ve experienced things that people would call miracles, sometimes I wonder, from growing up, why me, you know, I don’t fit the profile and then he told me and told everyone, told the world, that it’s not him to judge who you love,” said Trotta.
Trotta says in 2016 he met Pope Francis in Rome.
“I’ve had, I would say 8 miracles happen in my life, from vision returning to cancer disappearing and my cancer disappeared after I went to see him, as a matter of fact, October 5th of 2016,” Trotta said."When I left his presence I knew, I knew my cancer was gone, so, nothing is going to change me."
He says he’s not surprised to learn the Pontiff publicly endorsed same-sex civil unions. In the new documentary “Francesco,” the Pope said “homosexual people have the right to be in a family.” He added there needs to be a civil union law so same-sex couples can be legally covered.
“I’m happy for it and maybe some time in the future the church will move all the way to having marriages at the church,” said Trotta.
We contacted the Archdiocese of New Orleans for comment. In a statement the church said:
“Church teaching is that marriage and the Sacrament of Matrimony are between a man and a woman. According to reports, the pope’s comments in a brief passage in the documentary film, “Francesco,” are similar to the position the Holy Father took while archbishop of Buenos Aires and echo remarks he has made in several interviews during his pontificate. While always defining and defending marriage as between a man and a woman, the pope’s recognition of civil unions is his acknowledgement of the “civil rights” of those in same-sex civil unions as provided by governments.”
Trotta believes the Pope’s endorsement shows change is happening.
“My partner and I have been together for 14 years. Of course, he would love to get married but my answer is no and not until my faith, my church, and my Pope says yes and when that clears up, I will go for it and I think it will happen, it’s just going to take time for things to move and change,” said Trotta.
