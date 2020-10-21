Thousands of Fans In Superdome Sunday, as Renovations Are Well Underway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Three thousand long times Saint season ticket holders should find out soon whether they will be among the first fans to attend a Saints game in the Superdome during this bizarre season.
The saints have placed the names of some of their most loyal ticket holders in a lottery.
Any other year 3000 fans in the dome would be considered a failure, but now it’s looked on as a step in the right direction And if they look close they may be able to see some big changes inside
For people who sell Saints merchandise it’s been a rough year.
“I’ve had some really rough times and I made it through them and I’ll make it now,” said Pam Randazza, with the Black and Gold Shop.
So far the city has only allowed in 750 fans but this Sunday they’ve agreed to admit 3000 when the Saints play Carolina. That’s only 4% capacity.
Attendees will be picked from a lottery based on seniority and if they look closely they may be able to see some changes inside the Superdome.
“This is what we called the enabling phase 1A or 1B and then you’ll have the space on the sidelines to really create some unique aspects,” said Superdome communicaitons director Mike Hoss.
A massive $450 million renovation project is about 1/3 complete, with the cost being split by the Superdome managing district, or LSED, the Saints and the state .
Four new stairwells and two freight elevators have so far been built where massive ramps once stood, With more on the way.
“That’s what will be down the road the escalators that will take you from Plaza to the 300 level or the 400 level,” said Hoss.
Future improvements will include new 500 level concourses, more open areas and other possible field level amenities for the fans
The city is now allowing 3000 fans inside the dome Sunday, but many wish there could be more.
“Hopefully in time it will open up more than they say that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Randazza.
If all goes well the city may allow 6000 fans for the Saints next home game.
But first we have to get past Carolina Sunday. After that the next home game is November 15 versus San Francisco
