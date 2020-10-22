Authorities searching for Coast student missing at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Starkville are looking for a South Mississippi student currently attending Mississippi State University.
According to family members, 19-year-old Nicholas Smith was last seen on Friday morning leaving his dorm at the Starkville college.
Smith, a freshman who is enrolled in the university’s college engineering program, was seen on a security camera Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m., leaving the McKee dorm, said his mother Tammy Tanner. His roommate reported him missing to university officials on Monday, Oct. 19, she said.
Tanner, who lives in Biloxi, said her son graduated in 2019 from George County High. His dad, who lives in George County, last spoke with Nick on Oct. 12, she added.
Both parents are now in Starkville, where Mississippi State is providing them lodging as they help campus and city police look for the young man.
According to WTVA, MSU spokesman Sid Salter confirmed Nicholas Smith is missing and said the MSU Police Department is investigating.
Anyone with information about Nicholas Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the MSU Police Department at 662-325-2121 or the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.
