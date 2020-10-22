Bruce: Staying Warm Through The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Warm air will likely stick around with no cold fronts through mid next week. A weak boundary will push in during the day on Saturday taking humidity down a smidge, but it won’t have much impact on the temperatures with most areas still seeing highs in the 80s. Overnight lows will only fall into the low 70s and upper 60s.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday it looks like we will finally see some of the colder air building to our north make a move. A dip in the jet stream could finally push another front with good feel air our way. It’s a ways out, but as we get later in the season it will get easier for fronts to head our way.
Epsilon rapidly intensified into a major hurricane Wednesday afternoon making it the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 season. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Bermuda. An area of low pressure in the northern Caribbean still bears watching with a low chance for tropical development. If it did develop it would likely push to the east.
