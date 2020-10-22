JPSO: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a shooting in Marrero Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies received a shooting call around 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard, they found a man inside of crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
JPSO has not released the name of the victim pending family notification.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.