LIVE: City discusses timeline for moving to Phase 3.3 of COVID-19 recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans leaders are expected to talk about moving to Phase 3.3 of COVID-19 recovery by Halloween.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The city is currently in Phase 3.2, which allowed outdoor bar capacity and more people to attend indoor events, like the Saints games.
Phase 3.3 would be the final part of the Phase, allowing even more people at outdoor events and in places like the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.
The city has been cautions since the school year restarted. Just recently it announced the Saints could allow 3,000 people in the Superdome if the recovery continues to improve.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.