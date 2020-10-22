NOPD: Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-510

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was struck and killed as he was walking on I-510 early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just after midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road on I-510 near Lake Forest Boulevard unresponsive. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators were able to determine that the victim was walking in the northbound lane of I-510 when he was struck by a vehicle.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6205.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.