Rain chances increase Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong area of low pressure will move out of Texas and across Louisiana on Friday. Rain will break out during the day and could be fairly widespread at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. There will be some dry breaks from time to time.
After the disturbance passes on Friday night drier air will once again build across the Gulf Coast. The weekend is likely dry but it will stay unseasonably warm with highs well into the 80s. A weak cool front will lower humidity just a tad.
The warm weather continues next week until a stronger front arrives by late week with another chance for rain and possible a return to Fall feeling air.
