Suspect arrested for transporting 13 pounds of heroin through St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday (Oct. 21) by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was caught attempting to transport heroin through the parish.
At approximately noon on Wednesday, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country after observing the vehicle swerve while driving northbound on Interstate 59 near Slidell.
During the traffic stop, the driver, Felix Osorio, 51, of New Britain, Conn., consented to a search of the vehicle, officers said.
More than 13 pounds of heroin and fentanyl was allegedly located hidden in the vehicle’s battery.
Osorio was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS and Improper Lane Use.
Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.
