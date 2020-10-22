VIDEO: NOPD investigating string of carjackings, attempted carjackings in New Orleans on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four attempted and two successful carjackings that occurred Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
NOPD says the incidents started at around 4:15 p.m. with an attempted carjacking in the 3700 block of Clermont Drive.
The vehicle used for the carjackings is a blue Hyundai SUV, which is described as a ‘dark blue sport utility vehicle’ with no license plate.
Police believe the two men who committed the previously stated incident are also believed to have committed an armed carjacking at around 4:51 p.m. in the 5000 block of Madrid Street.
They also believe they could be the culprits in two more attempted carjackings, one near the intersection of Burgundy and Piety Street at around 5:11 p.m. Another occurred in the 3700 block of Orleans Avenue at around 6:34 p.m.
The vehicle and method of the above attempted carjackings were similar to the Clermont Drive incident, according to the report.
NOPD released the following video of one of the attempted carjackings:
The carjacking attempts resumed at around 4:12 a.m. on Thursday morning near the intersection of Lake Forest and Crowder Boulevards. An armed robbery also occurred at around 4:47 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Galvez. Both of these incidents nvolved a ‘dark-colored sedan'. However, it is unknown whether the same suspects were involved, because a different vehicle was used, according to the report.
The Districts are actively searching for these vehicles. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact their District station or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-821-2222 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
